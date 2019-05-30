|
Conrad
Collene Conrad, 89, passed peacefully on Sunday morning, 5/26/19, in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Winona Carter, her husband, Burl Conrad, and son, Ronnie Conrad. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Lawton (Joy) Carter, Nell Canon, and Noreen Brunt, her children, Robert (Gail) Conrad (Gene), Randy (Brenda) Conrad, and Richard (Jamie) Conrad (Ricky), eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation Friday 5/31/19 6-8pm Hardage-Giddens Edgewood Chapel, Funeral Service Saturday 6/1/19 3pm Harvest Ministries Church, 2550 Fouraker Rd, Burial to follow in Riverside Memorial Park. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensEdgewood.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS, EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 S. Edgewood Avenue, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019