Conner McHale
McHale
Conner Mchale passed away July 15th at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Fernandina Beach, FL. Although the sun has set for our angel, she moves on to eternal happiness with no more pain and suffering. She fought a ten year battle against lung cancer. A special thanks to the employees of the Mayo Clinic.
She leaves behind a husband Shawn. Daughter Stacie. Son Tony. Five grandchildren Jodi, Jamie, Robbie, Mackenzie, and Isabelle. Father Cecil Conner. Mom Barbara Nelson. Sister Renee. Brother Terry and other relatives and friends.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
