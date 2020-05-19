BRAZLE
Constance Arlene Watson Brazle
Constance Arlene Watson Brazle, daughter of the late Furman and Katherine Watson, was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 8, 1941. Constance transitioned from this earthy life to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Constance lived her entire 79 years in Jacksonville where she united in Holy Matrimony for 32 years to the late Rockefellow Brazle Jr. While married to Rockefellow they were blessed with nine children, one preceded her in death, Marie Chanta Brazle.
She leaves behind two sons: Rockefellow Brazle III, Marvin Dale Brazle (Molly) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; six daughters Meltonia Brazle Conner, Meldoney Brazle Webb (Jerry) San Diego, Ca, Melinda Brazle Rellford (Cecil), Marolynn Brazle Hall (Sanchez), Marva Brazle Brown (Bernard), Maria Brazle Brown (Taurus) of Jacksonville, Florida; one sister Deborah McBrayer of Elk City, OK; 22 grands, 22 great grands and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and a dear friend for more than 50 years Ruth Delgrado.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.