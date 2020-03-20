|
Constance "Connie" Kathryn Dodd
Connie Dodd, a native Floridian, died March 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, surrounded by her family. She was 65. Born June 10, 1954, in St. Augustine, Florida, she is survived by her husband of 35 years, Thomas Clifton Dodd; her adult children, Jessica Dodd, Rebecca Dodd, Evan Dodd, and Caroline Dodd; her sister, Carol Snyder, her nephews, Graham Hayes and Micah Moody. She was pre-deceased by her parents Richard and Artina Hayes; and brothers, Bobby and Steve Hayes.
She graduated from Englewood High School in 1972. She married the love of her life, Thomas in 1984. Connie was able to live out her dream job of being a stay-at-home mom. She was always active in her children's school lives, serving as a PTA member and a classroom volunteer. No matter whether it was her own children, friends or classmates she encouraged and loved them as her own. She was able to continue her dream of inspiring children through her role as a teacher at Southside United Methodist Preschool. "Miss Connie" taught her "Chickadees" with a tenderness and a passion, impacting countless student and parent lives.
Connie's guiding principles were anchored in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She was an active member of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship for over 20 years. She was heavily involved in children and youth ministries as well as a member of multiple bible studies and women's groups. Connie had a gift for hospitality welcoming many people into her home for showers and church activities. She was a mother to many and a friend to all.
Connie was the rock of her family. She believed in family first and was always "present," creating quality time through family meals and trips. She always encouraged her children and wanted them to embrace life as a procession and value love over perfection. She was the ultimate supermom. Life provided its challenges, but Connie rose to every occasion. She placed the highest value on strength of character and relied on her faith to guide her.
Losing a wife, mother and friend before their time, teaches the rest of us to love and appreciate one another passionately and unconditionally at all stages of our lives. While Connie's family grieves their loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on May 9th at 11am at Southside United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Southside United Methodist Preschool, 3120 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonville FL 32207. Please mark checks "Connie Dodd Scholarship Fund".
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020