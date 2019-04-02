Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Echols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Lynn "Connie" Echols

Obituary Condolences

Constance Lynn "Connie" Echols Obituary
ECHOLS
Constance "Connie" Lynn Echols (1961-2019)
Connie passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She leaves behind a beautiful daughter, Alaina Echols. Alaina compares her mother to "Wonder Woman" because of her strength and courage. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with her found her to be a special person with a fantastic smile and personality that would warm your heart. Connie will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
There will be a Celebration of Life reception in honor of Connie on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Italian American Club located at 2838 Westberry Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. In lieu of flowers, a 'Connie Echols Memorial Fund' has been established for those that wish to offer assistance.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.