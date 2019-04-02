|
ECHOLS
Constance "Connie" Lynn Echols (1961-2019)
Connie passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She leaves behind a beautiful daughter, Alaina Echols. Alaina compares her mother to "Wonder Woman" because of her strength and courage. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with her found her to be a special person with a fantastic smile and personality that would warm your heart. Connie will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
There will be a Celebration of Life reception in honor of Connie on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Italian American Club located at 2838 Westberry Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. In lieu of flowers, a 'Connie Echols Memorial Fund' has been established for those that wish to offer assistance.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 2, 2019