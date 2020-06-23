Johnson Presha
Cora Lee Johnson Presha, 80, was a long time resident of Jacksonville, FL. She worked as a school bus driver for Wm. Dorsey & Clayton School Bus Transportation for over 30 years and was the secretary for PJ's Enterprise Tax Services. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Tracey(Patrick) Jenkins, Pamela (Benny, Sr.) Jenkins, a host of grandchildren and godchildren, 1 great-grand, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. The family will assemble @ 2044 Prospect Street, W. on the morning of service. Mrs Presha will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on Wednesday, June 24, from 3:00 – 6:00PM. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.