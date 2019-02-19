PAJE

Corazon Ignacio Paje, 77, of Jacksonville FL, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in Orange Park FL.

Corazon was born in San Marcelino, Zambales, Philippines on December 23, 1941. She married Roman Acay Paje Sr on June 21, 1967; they were married for 51 years. She graduated from the National Teachers College in Manilla and worked as an elementary school teacher in the Philippines prior to her husband enlisting in the US Navy.

Corazon loved gardening with her husband. She also enjoyed cooking, especially for her sons as of late. Baking and sewing were her favorite hobbies throughout her life. Most of all, she truly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Florencio Matus Ignacio and Catalina Velasco Esposo.

She is survived by her husband Roman Paje Sr; her two sons Roman Paje Jr and Vladimir "Bobby" Paje (Jalene); her siblings Narciso Ignacio, Evelyn Ignacio, and Fibes Lerio; her granddaughter Calimarie Faith Paje; as well as extended family and friends.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary