Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
Cordelia "Connie" Thomas

Cordelia "Connie" Thomas Obituary
THOMAS
Cordelia "Connie" Thomas, Harrington, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from the Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital, surrounded by her family, she was 95 years old. Connie was born in Lincoln, DE to the late, James E. and Emma Jones.
Connie worked as a bookkeeper for the Brady, Beauregard & Chasanov Law Firm. While living in Florida, she worked at the Famous Amos Restaurant for 15 years. She also worked as a comptroller for various business in Delaware and Florida. Connie was quite the workaholic, and always gave her best in whatever job she performed.
When she was not busy working, Connie loved to crotchet, read books, and play solitaire. She enjoyed participating in her family's school activities as well as their sports games. In her earlier days, she was active in the Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She was also very active with her "First Friday Luncheon" group from high school that met every first Friday of the month for lunch. She also enjoyed attending Trinity UMC of Harrington.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 5, 2019
