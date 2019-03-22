OREE

Mrs. Cornelia Brown Oree passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1948. Furthering her education, she attended Edward Waters College, where she received a BS degree in Business Management. Mrs. Oree was employed as an Educator with Duval County School Board and also Jax Urban League, before retiring after rendering over 25 years of dedicated service. Other affiliations include the National Council of Negro Women and Jacksonville Urban League. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Oree and grandson, Halim Richardson. Survivors include her children, Mrs. Angela Cason Richardson (Herbert), Franklin Cason, Ms. DaQuita Oree Irons and Ms. Charisse Oree Burrell; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a number of other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Oree will be held 12:30PM, SATURDAY, March 23, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Reverend Dr. Marvin C. Zanders, II, Pastor, with Bishop Adam J. Richardson, Jr., Presiding Prelate, officiating. Mrs. Oree will rest in the mortuary for visitation FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM (where a Reflectory Service will begin at 6PM) and Saturday from 10:30AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary