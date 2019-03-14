|
|
FOUNTAIN
The funeral service for Cornelia Fountain will be held 11AM, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the Central Metropolitan C.M.E. Church 4611 North Pearl Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, at the church. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019