Nail
Cornelia "Connie" Harris Nail, age 75, of Lawtey, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born to the late W.B. and Irene Harris, Connie graduated from Robert E Lee High in 1962 and later married the love of her life, Russell Nail. After retiring as a nurse, she became the director of the Starke Adventist Food Pantry.
Connie is survived by husband of 55 years Russell Nail Sr., son USAF Lt Col Russell "Rusty" Nail Jr., daughter Betsy Greene, sister Lynda Gardner, and four granddaughters.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020