Lockett
Mr. Cornelius Randolph Lockett, Jr. passed away April 15, 2020. He was born August 18, 1930 to Salome F. and Cornelius R. Lockett, Sr. in W. Tocoi, FL but lived in Jacksonville since he was a toddler. He was a graduate of Stanton High School and later served his country in the US Army where he served time in combat receiving two bronze stars for heroic and meritorious service. After returning home, he attended and graduated from FAMU receiving his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. He pursued his Doctoral Degree at Auburn University. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and other esteemed organizations where he held various offices. He was employed by the local schools of Duval County and retired from FSCJ (formerly FCCJ) as a professor of Social Science. He loved to travel and spent many years in Latin America where he was part owner of a Beach Resort, Spa and Casino Hotel in Flamingo Beach, Costa Rica. Mr. Lockett will rest in the mortuary for the visitation of friends on Friday, April 24, 2020, from 11 AM-12 PM (CDC COVID-19 guidelines enforced) with the interment immediately following in Jacksonville National Cemetery (immediate family only).
He leaves memories to be cherished by his sister, Betty Gissentanner; and a host of other relatives and friends, including special nieces, Janice Baker & Cassandra Hodges. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020