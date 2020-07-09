Anderson
Cortnei Rae Anderson, 26 of Orange Park, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, following an extended illness with epilepsy. Cortnei was born February 16, 1994, in Jacksonville to parents Donnie Anderson and Chasity Anderson. Cortnei loved music, singing, dancing, and was creative. She loved animals, her favorite was giraffes. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors are her grandmother, Wanda F. Gustin, her mother, stepmother, Sarah Anderson, and many other friends and relatives. There will be no services held at this time. We look forward to seeing Cortnei again when the Earth will be cleansed of all sickness and death and then we will live forever on Earth. Psalms 37:10, 11, 29. We love you, Cortnei. Wanda Gustin, grandmother.
Arrangements under the care of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
904-284-9696. www.helmgallagherfh.com
