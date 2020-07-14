Dugger
Cory James Dugger, 32, a Louisville and longtime Jacksonville resident, unexpectedly returned to his heavenly home on July 11, 2020.
Cory was a gentle, God-loving man known for his warm demeanor. Cory lightened the mood with humor and was an empathetic person with a big heart. He cared for his loved ones and his presence was known by his infectious laugh and bushy beard.
He was obsessed with music, collecting comic books and Dr. Who memorabilia, dressing up for comic-cons, UFC fights, gaming with friends, and audiobooks.
Cory struggled with health issues but led a fulfilling life. He moved to Kentucky in February to be with the love of his life.
Cory attended Mandarin Baptist Church and Fathom Church and participated in missionary work. He graduated from UNF and Liberty University with a master's in counseling. He worked at Beauclerc Elementary School's extended daycare and provided counseling services for DCPS.
Cory is survived by his fiance, Madison Muhonen; his parents, Kenneth and Wilma Dugger; his brother, David Thompson; his nephew, Derek Thompson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Cory is preceded in death by his grandparents.
A private memorial service will be announced at a later date.
