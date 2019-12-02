|
Coy O. McDonald, Jr. passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Coy served in the US Army for 28 years. He was an original member of the US Army parachute team, served two combat tours in Vietnam, and last year was inducted into the International Skydiving Hall of Fame. He is survived by his two sons, Coy O. McDonald III and Todd McDonald. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 6 at 3:30 pm at San Sebastian Catholic Church followed by a reception at Royal St. Augustine Country Club. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the International Skydiving Hall of Fame. Craig Funeral Home
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019