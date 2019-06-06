Holaway

Coy W. Holaway, 90, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on September 20, 1928, to Floyd D. and Fleecie Belle Holaway in Arab, Alabama. He married his wife of 67 years, Mollie Jo Fannin, on January 5, 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Jo, daughters Leah (Sam Hall, Jr.) Hudson , Robin (Evan) Zillmer, Kay (Charlie) Everhart, and Jayme (Steve) Hicks, grandchildren Mackenzie (Todd) Robinson, Whitney Hudson, Danielle Hudson, Amy (Matt) Clark, Alexandra (Joshua) Bayse, Aaron Owens, Nicole Zillmer, Adam Everhart, Lucas Everhart, Justin Hicks, and Payton Hicks. Great grandchildren Austyn Clark, Addison Clark, and Pete Robinson. Sister Glenette (Chuck) Bailey. He is predeceased by his parents Floyd D. and Fleecie Belle Maze Holaway and his beloved aunt Era Kelsoe.

A traditional American success story, Coy began his career in the mailroom of the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1952. Through several mergers and consolidations within the railroad industry and relocations that moved the family many times throughout the southeastern United States, he worked his way up the corporate ladder to retire from CSX as Assistant Vice President of Coal Traffic. Coy retired from CSX in 1983 and worked for many years as a coal transportation industry consultant in Kentucky and Tennessee. He enjoyed his lengthy retirement in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arab American Legion Post 114, P.O. Box 612 Arab, AL 35016.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019