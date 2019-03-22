THAGGARD

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Craig William Thaggard, at the age of 56, on the morning of March 18, 2019. He was a man who lived and died by the water, a true man of the sea.

He is survived by his three daughters Mallory Fritz, Carolyn Vanzo, and Bridie Thaggard. His legacy will be lived on by his grandchildren Liam Vanzo, James Vanzo, Kensington Fritz, Dylan Fritz, and Caleb Fritz. He was loved by his brother Neill A. Thaggard IV, sister Laura Pontikes, step-mother Rita Thaggard, and step-sisters Kellie O'Toole and Allison Bedford.

Craig graduated from Bolles in 1981, and received his Associates degree from Santa Fe College in 1984.

Craig worked in the marine construction industry for 30 plus years. He began his career at Piling and Structures, continuing onto Moody, then finishing his career with his current employer, Mobro Marine. Craig worked as a pile driver specialist and tug boat captain traveling the world.

During his downtime on a tug run, he loved to cast out a line to catch Mahi Mahi and fry it up for his grandchildren. When he was home, he loved to spend Saturdays golfing with his golf buddies, watching his beloved Gators, and doing yard work. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.

Funeral will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, followed by a reception also at The Legacy Lodge.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville.

