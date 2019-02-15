Home

C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church
5527 Redpoll Ave.
Curtis Blackmon Sr.


Curtis Blackmon Sr. Obituary
BLACKMON
Mr. Curtis Blackmon, Sr., 67, passed away Feb. 8, 2019.
He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Ave. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Feb. 15, 2019 at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, FDIC.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 15, 2019
