Curtis Dwight Goodell (74) of Jacksonville, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, April 13th after a long battle with cancer.

The son of B.W. and Kate Goodell, Curtis grew up on the west side, was raised in and was a long-time member of Woodstock Park Baptist Church. He graduated from Paxon High School in 1962 where he met his devoted wife of 54 years, Diane. After high school, Curtis and Diane were married and he served in the Army National Guard, and soon took a job with the railroad where he worked for 43 years, retiring as a conductor from CSX in 2005.

Curtis spent his retired years serving as a member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville and as a member of the North Florida Daylily Society. He is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Tonya Orth (Jeff), and son Blaine (Mindie), as well as his two granddaughters, Meah and Emmie Goodell, his sister Martha, and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Jacksonville on Wednesday. April 17, 2019 at 11:00am followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.