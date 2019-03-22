Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis "Novak" Hayes

Obituary Condolences

Curtis "Novak" Hayes Obituary
HAYES
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Curtis "Novak" Hayes 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Scottish Rites Masonic Cathedral, 29 W 6th Street. He is survived by mother, Evelyn Hayes; sisters, Melynda (David) Hart & April (Bruce) Powell; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now