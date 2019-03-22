|
HAYES
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Curtis "Novak" Hayes 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Scottish Rites Masonic Cathedral, 29 W 6th Street. He is survived by mother, Evelyn Hayes; sisters, Melynda (David) Hart & April (Bruce) Powell; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
