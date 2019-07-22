Hill

Mr. Curtis Van Hill, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

He was born in Jennings, FL on July 2, 1947 to Christina and Harry W. Hill. At the age of 2, his family moved to Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1965. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division and graduated from the University of Florida Fischer School of Accounting and received his MBA from the University of North Florida. After a 30+ year career at The Body Shop holding various job titles, he retired to enjoy family and friends.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan, of 48 years of marriage, his daughter, Jennifer L. Lada, and son, Curtis V. Hill Jr. (Jennifer), three grandchildren: Wyatt & Savannah Lada and Rawson Hill, as well as his sister, Jessie Robbins (Johnny), and brother, John Hill (Angie), and numerous other family members and friends. We want to thank his caregivers, Lori Flowers-Thomas and Lushana Black.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24th at Cedar Bay Funeral Home. The funeral service will be celebrated at Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Rd. on Thursday, July 25th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sulzbacher Center, 611 East Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Curtis will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 12:30 pm.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 24, 2019