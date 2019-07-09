Home

C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Curtis Powe


1944 - 2019
Curtis Powe Obituary
Powe
POWE - Mr. Curtis Powe, 74, passed away July 6, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Sat., July 13, 2019 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 752 3rd Ave. S., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, July 12, 2019 at the Mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., CARLA L. PAGE, LFDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 9 to July 11, 2019
