Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
Mr. Curtis W. Palmer, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Curtis was born in Vidalia, Georgia to the late Eddie W. and Gertrude (Cave) Palmer but had lived in Jacksonville for almost all of his life. At 17, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served during World War II, later he went on to work with Bell South Telephone Company and retired after 42 years of service. Mr. Palmer was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who devoted almost all of his time to the love and care of his family. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, son, Mark Davis Palmer, daughter, Tori Palmer, and his beloved wife of 50 years, Jeannie Palmer.
Survivors include sons, Danny Palmer (Nancy) of Pensacola, FL, Mike Davis (Randy) of Brasstown, NC, and Craig Palmer (Lee) of Miami Beach, FL; daughters, Sandy Fletcher (Dennis) of Jacksonville, FL, and Janice Herwig (Joseph) of Monticello, FL; 5 grandchildren, Brooke, Jennifer, Amanda, Sasha, and Daniella; 2 great-grandchildren, Spencer and Alyssa, and his loving dog Presley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 30th, 2019, in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville. Visitation with the family will be Sunday afternoon, September 29th, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Online at www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
