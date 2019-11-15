|
Blaylock
Cynthia Blaylock, age 86, passed away on November 6, 2019. She is proceeded in death by parents Leo and Lilla, husband William and siblings Alma, James, Alfonso, Gertrude, and Estelle. Cynthia taught music in the public schools of Duval County from 1955 to 1962 and in the Cleveland Public School System from 1962 until her retirement in 1987. Cynthia returned to Jacksonville in 1988 and taught piano to hundreds of students over the next 25 years. She was also a member of the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus and Friday Musicale. Cynthia was devoted to the Lord and faithfully played the piano at church at the Salvation Army Jacksonville Citadel Corps until she moved to Akron, Ohio in 2014. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son Andre (Teresa), granddaughters Jamie and Jayla and many other family and friends. A private burial took place at the Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Akron, Ohio on November 14, 2019. To share a memory or send a condolence, visit www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019