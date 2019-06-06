|
Cynthia S. Hamrick 80. Was called home to be with the Lord, May 29th, 2019. Cynthia was a devoted loving mother of four children who fought a long battle with Lupus for over 35 years. She passed at St. Vincent Hospital at Riverside, Jacksonville FL. Preceding her death, husband John T. Hamrick, father Fleetus Strader, mother Rubye Lee Cofer, and her firstborn Jaye. Cynthia was born in Winston-Salem NC. and has called Jacksonville home for the past 15 years. Survivors, her brother Dennis Womack, daughter Leigh Murray, son Michael with wife Kim, son Billy, and wife Silimona. Also, gran and great-grandchildren, the Xhelo's family and her loving cat, Mr. Tibbs. Arrangements by Hatcher Cremation, Services at First Baptist Church Downtown Jacksonville FL. By Pastor Robert Hinson on June 13th, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Psalm 23
