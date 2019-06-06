Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville
9957 Moorings Dr., ste 503
Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 260-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Hamrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Hamrick

Obituary Condolences

Cynthia Hamrick Obituary
HAMRICK
Cynthia S. Hamrick 80. Was called home to be with the Lord, May 29th, 2019. Cynthia was a devoted loving mother of four children who fought a long battle with Lupus for over 35 years. She passed at St. Vincent Hospital at Riverside, Jacksonville FL. Preceding her death, husband John T. Hamrick, father Fleetus Strader, mother Rubye Lee Cofer, and her firstborn Jaye. Cynthia was born in Winston-Salem NC. and has called Jacksonville home for the past 15 years. Survivors, her brother Dennis Womack, daughter Leigh Murray, son Michael with wife Kim, son Billy, and wife Silimona. Also, gran and great-grandchildren, the Xhelo's family and her loving cat, Mr. Tibbs. Arrangements by Hatcher Cremation, Services at First Baptist Church Downtown Jacksonville FL. By Pastor Robert Hinson on June 13th, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Psalm 23
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now