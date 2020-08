PoughMrs. Cynthia Louise Pough (59) slept away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside Rites will be held 9:00 am, Saturday, August 8 at the Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd. AT THE FAMILY'S REQUEST THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING. Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 764-4150.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com