TURNER-JONES
Cynthia M. Turner-Jones, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on May 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 AM at Greater St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 649 Franklin Street. Mrs. Turner-Jones' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 28, 2020.