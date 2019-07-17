FREEMAN

With deepest sorrow we announce the sudden passing of D'Arcy Moran Freeman on July 14, 2019.

D'Arcy was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 11, 1982, where she lived until moving to Idaho Falls 11 years ago.

She leaves behind her husband, Josh Wright, and children, Emily, Maddie, and Charlie Freeman, and the children's father, Dr. Mark Freeman. In addition to her Idaho family, she leaves behind her family in Jacksonville. Devoted parents, Donald and Elaina Moran Jr., siblings, Richard (Penny), Brendan (Kaitlin), and Donald Moran III, niece, Morgan and nephew, Austin Moran as well as numerous cousins and friends.

D'Arcy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Max and Dorothy Moody and Donald and Florence Moran, Sr.

She is remembered by her family as smart, feisty, compassionate and competitive, but most of all, loving, kind and giving of herself. She was a beautiful woman both inside and out, with a smile that would light up a room. When her first child, Emmy was born 7 years ago, premature and with serious medical conditions, D'Arcy threw herself into learning all she could about Down syndrome and ensuring Emmy received the best of therapy and care. The birth of Maddie and Charlie 3 years later, rounded out her family and brought her the greatest of happiness.

D'Arcy excelled at all she attempted graduating with honors from Episcopal High and Summa Cum Laude from the University of Florida. As a gifted athlete D'Arcy enjoyed sports and often joked about being a better skeet shooter than her brothers. D'Arcy had abundant love to give and she showered it on her family and friends. Her family mourns her passing and requests that when you think of D'Arcy, celebrate the good memories you have of her. "Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God."

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wood Funeral Home 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 6-8:30 and a funeral service Friday, July 19, @ 11, graveside following @Pioneer Cemetery, Rigby, Idaho. A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in her memory, it is suggested that they be made to: Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome @ easternidahodownsyndrome.org

