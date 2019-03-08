KINKTON

Dakota Joseph "Kody" Kinkton, 24 of Middleburg, FL passed away March 4, 2019. Dakota was born at NAS JAX on July 13, 1994 and lived in the Orange Park area his whole life. After attending Orange Park High School he joined the US Navy in November 2012 and was currently serving in his 6th year as an Aviation Mechanic. He loved all things outdoors and loved his trucks.

He is survived by his wife Morgan Jane Kinkton, his son Levi Joseph Kinkton, his daughter Alli Jane Kinkton, his mother Laura Kinkton and stepfather Michael Arrington, father Robert Kinkton and stepmother Beth Kinkton, sister Kelsey Kinkton, and brother Gunner Arrington.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.