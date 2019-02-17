HANNAN

Dale Hannan was born on 10/15/27 in the town of Wheeling, West Virginia to Chester Hannan and Hazel Sacco Hannan. He graduated from Wheeling High School in 1945, and he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Rose Hannan on August 9, 1952. She preceded him in death on 03/29/07. Left to mourn him are his sons Robert (Sandra) Hannan of Jacksonville Florida and William (Victoria) Hannan of Orange, Texas, his grandsons William, Joseph, and Traes Hannan, his great grandchildren Ava, Emma, Harrison, and Logan, his Godson Steven Turner, his brother Chic Hannan, sister-in-law Doris Jones, along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a wealth of friends and lives he touched throughout his lifetime.

He worked as a manager at the Kresge and Kmart corporations for over 41 years, but he never lost touch with the people who worked with him. He enjoyed his weekly breakfast meetings he had with the Kmart group, and attended as many as he could. He also attended cardiac rehab therapy at St. Vincent's Cardiology Associates for several years and he cherished the time he spent there, the love of the staff, and the many friends he met there.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Dale's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5752 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. Family members will greet friends immediately prior to the Mass at the church.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jackson villememorygardens.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary