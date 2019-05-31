Resources More Obituaries for Damaris Porter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Damaris Porter

June 21, 1927 – May 24, 2019

Damaris Thornton Porter passed away at home on May 24, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born at Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, FL on June 21, 1927 to Dr. and Mrs. J. E. Thornton of Palatka, FL. She was a member of the St. Mary's School (Raleigh, NC) class of 1945. She enrolled at Florida Southern University, then in 1948 she transferred to the University of Florida from which she graduated in 1950. Her first semester at the University of Florida was the first semester in which UF accepted female students. It was there on her first day of class that she sat next to the student who would become her husband - G. Rodman Porter from Apalachicola, FL. They were married in Palatka on April 21, 1951.

Damaris was predeceased by her husband, Rod, in 2008; and her brother, Joseph E. Thornton, who died while serving in World War II. She is survived by her two sons, Joe (Carter) and Rodman (Holland) and several nieces and nephews.

Damaris had an enthusiasm for life, a warm smile for her many friends, and a very dry sense of humor. Upon remembering that one of her sons had just turned 65, she stated she'd be taking applications for younger children. She loved to cook using recipes from her hundreds of cookbooks, but had no problem putting out a big sign on the kitchen island when out-of-town guests were visiting: Kitchen Closed.

In her younger days she enjoyed road trips - by herself or with friends. On one particular trip she received three speeding tickets on the same day, two from the same policeman. Upon approaching her for his second visit of the day, one policeman smiled and said "how nice to see you again, Mrs. Porter."

For decades, Damaris and a group of friends occupied the same corner table for breakfast on Saturday mornings - having such a good time that occasionally breakfast extended into mid-afternoon. The group was tagged with the nickname 'The Flamingoes' following a late, late night prank in the 1970s when Damaris and her son Rodman installed a flock of pink plastic flamingoes in the front yard of one of the breakfast group - only to return home where she found the flock nesting in her own yard.

Our thanks go to her wonderful caregivers: Todd Williams, Annie Turpin, Aarah Hill and Niya Lee; her physician at the Mayo Clinic, Dr Izabela Riffe; and her team from Community Hospice of Northeast Florida: Carol Okero, Megan Nielsen, Donna Bryant, and Carey Darwick. They made so much possible for our mother.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Pool Fund of The Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd, 1100 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, FL. 32204.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm.

