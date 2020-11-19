1/1
Dan Augmund Jenkins Sr.
1942 - 2020
Jenkins
Dan Augmund Jenkins, Sr. , 78, passed away November 16, 2020, while a resident in the Memory Care Unit at Jensen Dunes, Jensen Beach, Florida. He had endured Alzheimer's disease for some eleven years. Born September 3, 1942, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Oliver Augmund and Lynn McCall Jenkins. Dan graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in 1960 and Florida Southern College in 1964. He proudly served in the U.S Army, Military Police in the Panama Canal Zone for two years. Dan was a senior underwriter for the FTBA and Amcomp self-insurance companies in the State of Florida; and he was a member of the First Methodist Church of Stuart, Florida. Married thirty-six years, Dan is survived by the love of his life, wife Pat Christopher Jenkins of Stuart, and sons Dan Augmund Jenkins, Jr. of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, John Collins Jenkins, Jacksonville, their mother Jonnie Collins Jenkins, Jacksonville, and stepdaughter Shannon Boyle of Stuart. Also, Dan is survived by his loving and devoted siblings, Archie (Penny), Tim (Pat), and sister Rory Jenkins of Jacksonville, and grandchildren, Mason, Jade, Ryder and Lauren Jenkins, step-granddaughter Madison Wilson, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with family only will be at a later date in Jacksonville, FL. Stuart's Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 850 N.W Federal Hwy. Ste. 120, Stuart, FL 34994.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
