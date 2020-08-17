1/1
Dan Doyle
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle
Dan D. Doyle, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born in Nyota, Ala. on November 10, 1935. Dan graduated from Warrior High School. He was married to Virginia G. Pryde of Philipsburg, Pa. on August 13, 1971; she survives.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years as a Radarman. He was a member of the American Legion and Fleet Reserve Association and had a passion for fishing and being outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; children, Richard B. Doyle (Caryn), Julie K. Kerns, Danny D. Doyle (Mary Beth); 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 on August 29, 2020 with visitation with the family 1-hour before services at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved