Dan D. Doyle, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born in Nyota, Ala. on November 10, 1935. Dan graduated from Warrior High School. He was married to Virginia G. Pryde of Philipsburg, Pa. on August 13, 1971; she survives.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years as a Radarman. He was a member of the American Legion and Fleet Reserve Association and had a passion for fishing and being outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; children, Richard B. Doyle (Caryn), Julie K. Kerns, Danny D. Doyle (Mary Beth); 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 on August 29, 2020 with visitation with the family 1-hour before services at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
