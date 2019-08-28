|
|
Bryan
As strong as the giant oak tree that graced his front lawn, he was our father, our papa, our great papa and special friend whose full name was Daniel Henry Bryan. Sadly, he passed away on August 17, 2019 at the McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Florida. Our proud, self-reliant outdoorsman was born on the 4th of July , 1924 to Maude Henson Bryan and Paul C. Bryan in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida which his family had pioneered. He grew up the youngest with his older siblings, Betty and Paul, both of whom predeceased him. His life's journey began in Ft. Lauderdale where his dad served as Sheriff. During his dad's extended illness the family moved south to Dania, now called Dania Beach, where his mom, who had become the sole bread winner, owned, operated and cooked for Mrs. Bryan's restaurant on U.S. 1 downtown in order to meet the family's financial needs. As a child of the depression whose father died when he was young, he learned self-reliance and developed a strong work ethic. After Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II, he enlisted in the navy in 1942 at the age of 18 to defend his country where he served mostly in the Marshall Islands until 1946 when he was honorably discharged.
He returned home to Dania to work in his mother's restaurant, served briefly on the Dania Police force and honed his carpentry skills by working in concrete and construction. He met, was captivated by and married Opal M. Bryan in 1948. They were married for over 66 years until her death in 2015. Early in his marriage he took a job in the Dania post office in order to bring financial stability to his young family. He made time for summer family vacations to visit the Henson family homestead in Palm Valley, Florida and to camp across, first Florida, then the U.S.A in his Chevrolet( of course) with tents and cots packed in his self-made storage box strapped to the top. He worked as a postal clerk for 30 years before his retirement and move to the family homestead in Palm Valley in 1981.There he gardened, tinkered, repaired, mowed and hunted to his heart's content. He even found time to share his love of the countryside by taking his grandchildren on camping trips throughout Florida and the southeast.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Bryan(Steve O'Neal), his son, Daniel Henry Bryan, Jr., his grand children, Lisa Bryan, Jenifer Deeter (Rick), Bryan O'Neal (Gabrielle) and Shelley O'Neal and his great grandchildren, Robert Robinson, Kascen Deeter, Kamden Deeter, Kaiya Canar and Bennet Henry O'Neal and his special "girl friend" Jane Howard.
As he wished, his country and his family honored him at his burial in the Henson family plot in Ft. Lauderdale on August 24, 2019 with navy military honors and his family by his side. As has always been our goal, we will redouble our efforts to make him proud of us. We hold this Irish blessing to be true…" Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019