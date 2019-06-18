Home

Southside Baptist Church
1435 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Southside Baptist
1435 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist
1435 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
Daniel Conway Proctor

Daniel Conway Proctor Obituary
PROCTOR
Daniel Conway Proctor passed away in his sleep at the age of 60 on the morning of June 14. Daniel was a loving son, father, and grandfather who shared a special connection with his granddaughter, Tempest Scobie. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10 AM followed by a celebration of life at 11 AM at Southside Baptist 1435 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 18 to June 19, 2019
