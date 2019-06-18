|
PROCTOR
Daniel Conway Proctor passed away in his sleep at the age of 60 on the morning of June 14. Daniel was a loving son, father, and grandfather who shared a special connection with his granddaughter, Tempest Scobie. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10 AM followed by a celebration of life at 11 AM at Southside Baptist 1435 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 18 to June 19, 2019