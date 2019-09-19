Home

Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, Inc.
2719 Edgewood Ave. W.
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 252-1573
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, Inc.
2719 Edgewood Ave. W.
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Philippian Community Church
7578 New Kings Rd
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Philippian Community Church
7578 New Kings Rd
Daniel "Danny" Douglas


1954 - 2019
Daniel "Danny" Douglas Obituary
Douglas
Funeral Service with Military Honors for Mr. Daniel "Danny" Douglas, Jr. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Rd. Mr. Douglas transitioned September 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted family: mother, Bernice Douglas; daughter, Danielle Douglas; sisters: Delores Callahan, Brenda Heck (Robert), Barbara Moody and Beverly Womble (Tracy); a number of other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7 P.M. and at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. The Interment will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Monday, September 23, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 Edgewood Ave. W. (904) 252-1573.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
