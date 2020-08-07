1/1
Daniel E. Hermany
Hermany
Daniel E Hermany III passed away at home on July 16, 2020, at the age of 30. He was a Jacksonville native, born on December 12, 1989. He is survived by his parents/step-parents; five siblings; two grandmothers; a niece and nephew. Daniel was a great handyman, an excellent painter, loved to hunt and fish, would make you laugh with his stories, and was a wonderful hugger. He had a caring heart, an awesome smile, and loved his family deeply. He will be greatly missed by the ones he left behind. Arrangements by Eternity Funeral Home and Crematory at 4856 Oakdale Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
