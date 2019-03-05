FULMER

Daniel Eugene Fulmer, M.D. passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his residence.

Dr. Fulmer was born January 18, 1946 to the late Eugene Purcell Fulmer, who was the owner of Suburban Transit Com in West Columbia and Frances Waller of Warner Robins, GA. In 1964, he was offered a golf scholarship to USC. He became the Captain of the Golf Team. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Who's Who at USC. He was also a member and officer of Sigma Nu Fraternity. In 1968, he attended the Medical University of South Carolina receiving his medical degree, in 1971. He then completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland. From 1975 to 1978, he served in the United States NAVY as a Doctor at Mayport Naval Base and served several tours at sea, before starting his private practice in Jacksonville, FL. In addition, he was the Doctor for the Tournament Players Championship in 1979-1980. Moving to Graceville in the 90's and starting a new practice there, he was the Chief of Staff at the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital for several years. Dr. Fulmer was a patients doctor, by all accounts, and was loved by his patients, friends and family as an excellent practitioner and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, William (Uncle Ricky)Rick Fulmer.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Fulmer; three sons (by 1st Marriage), Danny Fulmer, and his wife, Ashley, Bryan Fulmer, and his wife, Cindy, and Joe Fulmer and five grandchildren, Will, Grace, Christian, Caleb, Roman and Michael.

James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel in Marianna, FL is in charge of arrangements.