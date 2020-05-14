Daniel F. "Jack" Peterson
Peterson
Daniel F. "Jack" Peterson passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. He retired from CSX after 34 years of service and was a WWII veteran.
Please go to www.fraserfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary and service arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Fraser Funeral Home
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
