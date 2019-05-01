Lockey

Daniel Ward Lockey Jr., 94, entered the arms of Jesus on April 30, 2019 He was born June 27, 1924, in Wilmington, North Carolina, but called Jacksonville his home since 1960 when the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad transferred to Jacksonville, Florida. He was married to Eunice Mae Redrick who preceded him in death on November 29, 2004. He retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service. He attended William B. Barnett Masonic Lodge and is a member of Crossroad United Methodist Church.

He is survived by 2 Sons; David (Joanne)Lockey and Marvin Lockey of Midlothian, Virginia; and 1 daughter Linda Lockey. He has 3 grandchildren, Stephanie (David) Ollie of Birmingham, Alabama, Scott (Elizabeth) Benton and Daryl (Judy) Lockey both of Jacksonville, Florida; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great, great granddaughters, sister-in-law Reba Anderson and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroad United Methodist Church 10005 Gate Parkway North, Jacksonville, FL 32246 or .

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. (904) 737-7171.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019