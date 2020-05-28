Manning
Daniel Edward Manning, 82, passed away March 30, 2020 at home with his wife Carol by his side. Dan was born October 13, 1937 in Richland County, Wisconsin to Lester and Gladys Manning. He was the 4th of 8 children including Helen, Annamay, Tim (all deceased); Betty, Mary, Charlotte, and Bernard. Survivors include sons, Rollen (Maria) Manning, Mark (Rachael) Manning; daughter, April (Nathan) Wilson; grandchildren, Clint, Bobbie (deceased), Niabi, Jeremiah, Asti, and Chivas Manning, Odessa Marcus and Marshall Manning; great-grandchildren, Annalise, Sophia, Braylon and Cole Manning; step children Mike (Carrie) Ward, and Tina Wofford.; step-grandchildren, Brittany Lowe, Courtney Ward and Haley Wofford; step great-grandchildren, Eli Butcher and Meadow Morrison.
Dan graduated from Richland Center Highschool. As an adult he owned and ran a dairy farm in Wisconsin before moving to Jacksonville, Florida and starting his own irrigation company. When he retired from Manning Irrigation Company, he sold it to his daughter April Wilson who with her husband Nathan, ran it for many years. One of Dan's great pleasures of life was restoring a 1954 "Greyhound" bus. Dan and Carol had 20 wonderful years of marriage and enjoyed traveling and camping in the bus. As members of North Jacksonville Baptist Church they enjoyed taking many friends in the bus to dine in St. Augustine. Many heartfelt thanks to the caring professionals of Community Hospice and the many friends who loved and supported us during this time.
Graveside services were held on April 3rd, 2020. Dan is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 31, 2020.