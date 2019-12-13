Home

Daniel McMillan Obituary
McMillan
Daniel Claude McMillan went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 5, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side. Dan was born on August 11, 1955 in Gainesville, FL. He attended school in Jacksonville, FL and college in Madison, FL. Dan resided in Jacksonville most of his life. He worked in the banking industry for over 30 years and enjoyed early retirement at the age of 55. For additional information, to leave a message or flowers, Please visit https://www.pattersonfuneralservice.com/ to view the full obituary.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
