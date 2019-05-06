O'Byrne

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel (Dan) O'Byrne announces his peaceful passing in Jacksonville, FL on May 3, 2019, at the age of 60 after courageously battling cancer.

Dan is survived by his wife and two children, his parents, and four siblings. He was born on December 19, 1958, in Paterson, NJ. He is a graduate of St. Joseph's Regional High School, Cornell University, and the University of Central Florida. During his 30 year career in the Hospitality industry, Dan served as the CEO of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and the President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville. He was most recently an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida, as well as serving as a Realtor in Northeast Florida.

The O'Byrnes will receive family and friends for a memorial visitation at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

The O'Byrnes thank everyone for their love and support. They graciously ask that in lieu of flowers to please consider donating to a memorial fund for Dan's family through the Zelle app to 501-993-7884 or contact [email protected] for more information.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 904-737-7171. Please sign the guest book at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com<http://www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com>.

