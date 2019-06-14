Harrison

Daniel P. Harrison, of Saint Johns, FL peacefully passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 73.

Dan was born on July 12, 1945 in Rahway, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathy; step-children Laurie Lemminn (Craig) and Ken Fisher; grandchildren: Chase Harrison, Kyle Lemminn, Justin Lemminn, Brenden Edwards, and Nathan Edwards; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Wagner; brother, Billy Harrison; and his beloved daughter, Danielle Harrison Edwards. Dan retired in 2005 after a long career in sales and marketing. As many of you are aware, two of Dan's passions in life were playing golf and spending quality time and creating happy memories with family and friends.

You are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, June 22 at 5:00 pm at the Cimarrone Golf Club located at 2800 Cimarrone Blvd, Saint Johns, FL 32259. The family is grateful for your condolences, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care online at support.communityhospice.com.

