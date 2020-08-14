Petersen
Daniel "Dan" Petersen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded with love from his family. Dan was born in El Salvador on May 22, 1978. When he was 5 years old, Dan, his younger brother Chris, and his older sister Sonia were adopted and came to the United States. He grew up and spent half of his life in Jacksonville before moving to Lakeland, FL as an adult. Dan was a beloved father, brother, husband, son, and a great friend to many. He is well known in the Lakeland area for his many years working in the hospitality industry before switching careers to pursue a job as a wireless sales representative. He loved the outdoors, being on the water or in the mountains, spending time with family, friends, and his beloved dog, Jose. He is preceded in death by his sister Sonia Garcia. He is survived by his wife Kari Petersen; his son Trace Petersen and Trace's mother Lindsay Wilder; brother Chris Petersen; father Rickie Petersen; and mother Barbara Banzhaf.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 29 at 2 PM at the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands, 1010 Lake Miriam Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained.
