|
|
Propes
Daniel Reed, 64, passed away surrounded by his family on October 25, 2019. Daniel is preceded in death by wife, Rhonda Propes, sisters, Glenda and Brenda Propes, and father, Preston Propes. He leaves behind his daughters, Katina Beverly, Savanna (Alex) Propes, sons, Tyler and Shane Propes, grandchildren, Ismael Torres, Braden Propes, brothers, Daniel B. Propes, Preston Eugene Propes, Timothy Propes, sisters, Patricia and Sandra Propes and step-mother, Martha Jane Propes. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Eternity Funeral Home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019