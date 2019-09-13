|
Daniel Leon Ruby, Age 89, died at the home he shared with his daughter Sandra and son-in-law Steven Weisstein on September 11, 2019 in Lake Mary, Florida. Daniel was born in New York City to Sophie and Harry Ruby and was the oldest of two children.
Captain Danny was an avid fisherman and charter boat captain known from Fernandina Beach to St. Augustine. He was considered a local expert on offshore fishing in those areas and Captained for offshore sports fishermen as well as researchers needing his experience. In his later years he operated a small wholesale saltwater fishing supply business to stay busy and connected.
Danny is predeceased by a son, Harry "Hank" Charles Ruby. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra and her husband Steven (Lake Mary, FL); granddaughters, Leslie and husband John Antmann (Lake Mary, FL), Elizabeth Weisstein (Altamonte Springs, FL); two great grandsons, Benjamin and Joshua Antmann; one brother, Stanley and his wife Margo Ruby, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Committal Service will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 10 a.m. in the Beth Shalom section of Evergreen Cemetery, Gate 5.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be directed to the River Garden Hebrew Home in Mandarin Fl. or the .
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
