Vollrath
Daniel F. Vollrath, age 74, of Jacksonville Florida, passed away on April 24, 2020.
He was born May 24, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Harold and Clara Walters Vollrath.
He graduated from Western Hills High School. He was a mechanic prior to beginning his career at CSX Transportation, Inc. in 1966 and retired June, 2005.
Daniel married Mary Jo Mattace in Jacksonville, Florida on June 26, 1999. They enjoyed 20 years together.
He was a member of the American Poolplayers Association, and avid motorcycle enthusiast. He will be remembered by his lifelong love of motorcycles, pool, and mechanical skills.
His is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; two sons, Scott and Bradley Vollrath; two brothers, Timothy Vollrath (Patricia), Hal Vollrath (Kathy); two grandchildren, Robbie and Madison Vollrath; and many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Doug.
Private funeral services were held in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc. 429 Center Avenue, Butler, PA. 16001 www.martinfh.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Daniel F. Vollrath, age 74, of Jacksonville Florida, passed away on April 24, 2020.
He was born May 24, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Harold and Clara Walters Vollrath.
He graduated from Western Hills High School. He was a mechanic prior to beginning his career at CSX Transportation, Inc. in 1966 and retired June, 2005.
Daniel married Mary Jo Mattace in Jacksonville, Florida on June 26, 1999. They enjoyed 20 years together.
He was a member of the American Poolplayers Association, and avid motorcycle enthusiast. He will be remembered by his lifelong love of motorcycles, pool, and mechanical skills.
His is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; two sons, Scott and Bradley Vollrath; two brothers, Timothy Vollrath (Patricia), Hal Vollrath (Kathy); two grandchildren, Robbie and Madison Vollrath; and many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Doug.
Private funeral services were held in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc. 429 Center Avenue, Butler, PA. 16001 www.martinfh.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 3, 2020.