SMSGT Mr. Danny R. Foye, USAF E8 RET., 75 of Green Cove Springs, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Mr. Foye was born January 7, 1944 in Jacksonville to parents Robert E. and Ruth E. (Sallette) Foye. SMSGT Foye served 30 years total in the Military with 6 years in the Florida Army National Guard, 24 years in the Florida Air National Guard, and 12 years in Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of Fleming Island United Methodist Church and former member of Riverview United Methodist Church and Berea Baptist Church both of Jacksonville. He was past employed with the City of Jacksonville for 32 and a half years in Human Resources, and then was the Human Resources Supervisor for 16 and a quarter years with the Duval County School Board. Danny was an Andrew Jackson Class, of '62 graduate and attended University of Florida and graduated from University of North Florida with a Bachelor's Degree of Business Administration, Class of '79. He was an Eagle Scout and was involved with the San Mateo Little League for 20 years where he was the past president, and was also past presidents of North Shore Elementary School PTA and Florida Public Personnel Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin home in Deep Gap, NC, Sudoku and loved his cat, Danielle. His parents preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife, Margie Foye of Green Cove Springs, daughter, Dena Horton (Mike), son, Danny Robert Foye, Jr. (Nina), step son, Nicholas Edward Bailey (Jenny), step daughter, Nina Foye (Danny), and siblings, Eddy Marion Foye (Jean), Mary Richardson, and Rozanne Zipperer (Jack). Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Horton (Amanda Olsavsky), Jeremy Bailey Foye, Mackenzie Elaine Foye, Kyleigh Grace Bailey, Keira Everleigh Bailey, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs with Pastor Heather Harding and Pastor Gene Hodges officiating. The family will hold a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Nicholas Bailey, Matthew Horton, Mike Horton, Jeremy Foye, Danny Foye, Jr. and Eddy Foye. Honorary pallbearers are David Pike, Alan Pike, Buddy Hatcher, and Robby Hatcher. A reception will follow at Fleming Island United Methodist Church, 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003. 904-284-3366. Feel free to drop off food at the church before the service after 9:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or The Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Childrens Way, Enterprise, FL 32725.

