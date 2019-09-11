Home

Russell Haven Of Rest Cemetery & Funeral Home
2335 Sandridge Rd
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
(904) 284-7720
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Russell Haven Of Rest Cemetery & Funeral Home
2335 Sandridge Rd
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Darby Allen Boyce


1969 - 2019
Darby Allen Boyce Obituary
Boyce
Darby Allen Boyce, a Jacksonville native, and business owner died Aug. 31. Darby was born in 1969 and lived here until moving with his family to North Carolina when he was 11. He graduated from East Davidson High School in Thomasville, NC.
A Navy veteran, Darby served in the Gulf War, winning several commendations. He returned to Jacksonville and formed his own business, He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his daughter's horse shows and his son's Boy Scout events.
He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Boyce Jr., and his grandparents, Oveda and Vernon LaFond and Rubye and Ralph Boyce. Survivors include his wife, Jessica; his daughter, Savannah; his son, Darby; his mother, Sharon LaFond Ruby (Raymond); sisters, Teena Miller, Tammy Partain (Steve), Shannon Julien (Jason) and a brother, Ray Olmstead Jr.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Russell Haven of Rest Funeral Home, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
